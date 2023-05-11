Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 11, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. Oddsmakers give the Stars -190 odds on the moneyline in this game against the Kraken (+160).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-190)
|Kraken (+160)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have compiled a 42-24 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Dallas has a 19-7 record (winning 73.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- The Stars have a 65.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been made an underdog 53 times this season, and won 24, or 45.3%, of those games.
- This season Seattle has won nine of its 13 games, or 69.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +160 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 38.5%.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Dallas has not gone over.
- During their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars create the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- The Stars have allowed the third-fewest goals in league play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In Seattle's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total once.
- Over their last 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 252 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
