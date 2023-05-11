Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Johnston are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +255)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston has averaged 15:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

Johnston has scored a goal in 23 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Johnston has a point in 36 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points five times.

In 16 of 82 games this season, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Johnston's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

There is a 28.2% chance of Johnston having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 7 41 Points 5 24 Goals 3 17 Assists 2

