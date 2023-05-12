On Friday, May 12, Yordan Alvarez's Houston Astros (19-18) visit Andrew Vaughn's Chicago White Sox (13-26) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Astros vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (1-3, 5.97 ERA)

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 10, or 41.7%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have a record of 7-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (43.8% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 60% chance to win.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in six, or 24%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won two of 11 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the White Sox had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Astros vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+120) Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

