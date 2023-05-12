Player props can be found for Byron Buxton and Cody Bellinger, among others, when the Minnesota Twins host the Chicago Cubs at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Gray Stats

Sonny Gray (4-0) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his eighth start of the season.

He has three quality starts in seven chances this season.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks first, 1.100 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians May. 6 5.0 4 3 3 6 3 vs. Royals Apr. 30 6.0 5 1 1 7 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 7.0 3 0 0 8 2 at Red Sox Apr. 18 5.0 7 1 1 7 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 12 5.0 3 0 0 5 2

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 20 walks and 19 RBI (28 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .220/.329/.480 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 21 hits with five doubles, six home runs, 10 walks and 14 RBI.

He has a slash line of .214/.301/.449 so far this season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 10 2-for-5 3 1 1 6 vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 14 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.360/.530 so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 7 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 vs. Marlins May. 6 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

