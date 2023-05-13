Dylan Cease is starting for the Chicago White Sox on Saturday against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros +110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Astros' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks. Houston games have finished below the point total three times in a row, and the average total during this streak was 8.5 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been victorious in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston is 2-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Houston have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 19 of 38 chances this season.

The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-11 12-7 6-5 13-13 15-13 4-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.