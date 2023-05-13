Andrew Vaughn will lead the charge for the Chicago White Sox (13-27) on Saturday, May 13, when they clash with Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (20-18) at Guaranteed Rate Field at 7:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the White Sox as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +105 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this game (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Astros vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (2-2, 5.58 ERA) vs Brandon Bielak - HOU (0-1, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Astros and White Sox game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Astros (+105), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Astros win, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Yordan Alvarez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won six, or 50%, of those games.

The White Sox have gone 5-4 (winning 55.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Chicago has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox went 2-2 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have won in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Astros have a mark of 4-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.