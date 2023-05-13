The Chicago White Sox (13-27) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Houston Astros (20-18) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The White Sox will give the nod to Dylan Cease (2-2, 5.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Brandon Bielak (0-1, 4.15 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Astros vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (2-2, 5.58 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (0-1, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

Bielak (0-1) pitches first for the Astros to make his second start this season.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .333 against him this season. He has a 4.15 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings over his two appearances.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (2-2) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.58, a 2.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.512 in eight games this season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Cease has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 5.58 ERA ranks 66th, 1.512 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks 12th.

Dylan Cease vs. Astros

The Astros have scored 166 runs this season, which ranks 17th in MLB. They are batting .238 for the campaign with 34 home runs, 25th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Astros in one game, and they have gone 2-for-21 with an RBI over 6 1/3 innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.