Evgenii Dadonov and the Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Dadonov's props? Here is some information to help you.

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Dadonov has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 14:43 on the ice per game.

Dadonov has scored a goal in six of 73 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 28 of 73 games this season, Dadonov has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 24 of 73 games this season, Dadonov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Dadonov's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Dadonov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 14 33 Points 11 7 Goals 3 26 Assists 8

