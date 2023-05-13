Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars meet the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Hintz against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Roope Hintz vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Hintz has averaged 17:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +31.

Hintz has a goal in 28 games this season out of 73 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

Hintz has a point in 48 games this year (out of 73), including multiple points 19 times.

Hintz has an assist in 27 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.

The implied probability is 62.1% that Hintz hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 11 75 Points 14 37 Goals 7 38 Assists 7

