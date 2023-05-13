The Dallas Stars take the road to square off with the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Saturday, May 13, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars have a 3-2 edge in the series. The Stars have -165 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+140).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-165) Kraken (+140) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars are 43-24 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Dallas has a record of 26-11 (winning 70.3%).

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this contest.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have won 24 of the 54 games, or 44.4%, in which they've been an underdog.

Seattle has a record of 15-10 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The Kraken have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.

During their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

The Stars have allowed the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.

Kraken Advanced Stats

In Seattle's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.

Over their last 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.

The Kraken have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

