How to Watch the Astros vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will try to defeat Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs White Sox Player Props
|Astros vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs White Sox Odds
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 25th in baseball with 34 total home runs.
- Houston has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.364).
- The Astros rank 19th in the majors with a .238 batting average.
- Houston ranks 22nd in runs scored with 167 (4.3 per game).
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-best mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.
- Houston has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.30).
- Astros pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.207).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Brown has three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Brown has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this year entering this outing.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/8/2023
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/9/2023
|Angels
|W 3-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|-
|5/10/2023
|Angels
|W 5-4
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Griffin Canning
|5/12/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Away
|J.P. France
|Michael Kopech
|5/13/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-1
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Dylan Cease
|5/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Lucas Giolito
|5/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Jameson Taillon
|5/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Justin Steele
|5/17/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Drew Smyly
|5/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|James Kaprielian
|5/20/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|JP Sears
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.