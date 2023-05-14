Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will try to defeat Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 25th in baseball with 34 total home runs.

Houston has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.364).

The Astros rank 19th in the majors with a .238 batting average.

Houston ranks 22nd in runs scored with 167 (4.3 per game).

The Astros rank 22nd in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-best mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

Houston has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.30).

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.207).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Brown has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Brown has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this year entering this outing.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Angels L 6-4 Away Hunter Brown Patrick Sandoval 5/9/2023 Angels W 3-1 Away Framber Valdez - 5/10/2023 Angels W 5-4 Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning 5/12/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Away J.P. France Michael Kopech 5/13/2023 White Sox L 3-1 Away Brandon Bielak Dylan Cease 5/14/2023 White Sox - Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito 5/15/2023 Cubs - Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon 5/16/2023 Cubs - Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele 5/17/2023 Cubs - Home J.P. France Drew Smyly 5/19/2023 Athletics - Home Brandon Bielak James Kaprielian 5/20/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown JP Sears

