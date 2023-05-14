When the Houston Astros (20-19) and Chicago White Sox (14-27) meet in the series rubber match at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, May 14, Hunter Brown will get the ball for the Astros, while the White Sox will send Lucas Giolito to the hill. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog White Sox have +110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Astros vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (3-1, 3.23 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (2-2, 3.59 ERA)

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 11, or 44%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 9-11 (winning 45% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 2-4 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The White Sox have come away with six wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 4-17 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

