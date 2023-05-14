Sunday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (20-19) against the Chicago White Sox (14-27) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on May 14.

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (3-1, 3.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Lucas Giolito (2-2, 3.59 ERA).

Astros vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Astros vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have won 11 out of the 25 games, or 44%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has a record of 9-11 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The Astros have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston ranks 22nd in the majors with 167 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.30).

Astros Schedule