Entering play in round four at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, Austin Eckroat leads with a score of -16. Watch as the action continues from TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

How to Watch the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

Start Time: 10:10 AM ET

10:10 AM ET Venue: TPC Craig Ranch

TPC Craig Ranch Location: McKinney, Texas

McKinney, Texas Par/Distance: Par 71/7,414 yards

Par 71/7,414 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel, Golf Channel

Golf Channel, Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel, Golf Channel

Golf Channel, Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel, CBS, CBS, Golf Channel

Golf Channel, CBS, CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel

CBS, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel

AT&T Byron Nelson Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Austin Eckroat 1st -16 69-65-63 Ryan Palmer 1st -16 64-65-68 Ze-Cheng Dou 1st -16 63-70-64 Scottie Scheffler 4th -14 64-64-71 Jason Day 4th -14 64-69-66

AT&T Byron Nelson Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 10:10 AM ET Hole 1 Adam Hadwin (-9/33rd), Matthew NeSmith (-9/33rd), Seamus Power (-9/33rd) 12:00 PM ET Hole 10 Andrew Novak (-5/72nd), Davis Thompson (-4/77th), Will Gordon (-4/77th) 11:50 AM ET Hole 10 Seonghyeon Kim (-5/72nd), Jim Herman (-5/72nd), Lucas Glover (-5/72nd) 11:40 AM ET Hole 10 Brent Grant (-6/63rd), Ryan Brehm (-5/72nd), Robert Streb (-6/63rd) 11:30 AM ET Hole 10 Greg Chalmers (-6/63rd), Estanislao Goya (-6/63rd), Harrison Endycott (-6/63rd) 11:20 AM ET Hole 10 William McGirt (-6/63rd), Jimmy Walker (-6/63rd), Seung-Yul Noh (-6/63rd) 11:10 AM ET Hole 10 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (-7/58th), Chad Ramey (-7/58th), Adam Long (-6/63rd) 11:00 AM ET Hole 10 Luke List (-7/58th), Roger Sloan (-7/58th), Joohyung Kim (-7/58th) 10:50 AM ET Hole 10 Brice Garnett (-8/49th), Doc Redman (-8/49th), David Micheluzzi (-8/49th) 10:40 AM ET Hole 10 Brandon Wu (-8/49th), Bill Haas (-8/49th), Nate Lashley (-8/49th)

