Monday's contest between the Houston Astros (21-19) and Chicago Cubs (19-21) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on May 15.

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (3-4) versus the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (0-2).

Astros vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 12, or 46.2%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 3-4 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 171 (4.3 per game).

The Astros' 3.29 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

