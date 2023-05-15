Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs hit the field on Monday at Minute Maid Park against Framber Valdez, who gets the start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +155. The over/under for the contest has been set at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -190 +155 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games. Houston and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in five straight games, with the average total set by bookmakers during that stretch being 8.4.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been the moneyline favorite 26 total times this season. They've finished 12-14 in those games.

Houston has a record of 3-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (42.9% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Astros a 65.5% chance to win.

Houston has played in 40 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-20-1).

The Astros have not had a spread set for a contest this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-11 13-8 7-5 13-14 16-14 4-5

