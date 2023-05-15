In the series opener on Monday, May 15, Framber Valdez will toe the rubber for the Houston Astros (21-19) as they square off against the Chicago Cubs (19-21), who will counter with Jameson Taillon. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +155. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (3-4, 2.38 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (0-2, 5.95 ERA)

Astros vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Wanting to put money on the Astros and Cubs matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Astros (-190), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Astros bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.26 back.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 12 (46.2%) of those contests.

The Astros have gone 3-4 (winning 42.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Astros went 3-3 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (47.1%) in those contests.

The Cubs have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Cubs had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -134 - 1st

