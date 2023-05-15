How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 15, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied up 3-3.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can tune in to ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet to watch as the Stars and the Kraken meet.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|6-3 SEA
|5/11/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-2 DAL
|5/9/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|6-3 DAL
|5/7/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|7-2 SEA
|5/4/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|4-2 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Stars have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 36 goals over that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken allow 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.
- The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 34 goals during that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.