The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off with the Seattle Kraken for a decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied up at 3-3. The Stars are favored, with -210 odds on the moneyline, in this decisive game against the Kraken, who have +170 moneyline odds.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in 49 of 94 games this season.

The Stars are 20-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Kraken have been an underdog in 25 games this season, with 10 upset wins (40.0%).

Dallas has had six games with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter, and claimed a victory each time.

Seattle has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+125) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-149) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-200) 2.5 (-139)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 0-0 7-3-0 5.5 3.6 3.1

