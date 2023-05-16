Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros take on Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 25th in MLB play with 36 total home runs.

Houston has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.368).

The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

Houston ranks 19th in runs scored with 177 (4.3 per game).

The Astros are 22nd in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

Astros hitters strike out 8.0 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Houston has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.203).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Javier is trying to secure his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Javier will try to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Angels W 5-4 Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning 5/12/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Away J.P. France Michael Kopech 5/13/2023 White Sox L 3-1 Away Brandon Bielak Dylan Cease 5/14/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito 5/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon 5/16/2023 Cubs - Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele 5/17/2023 Cubs - Home J.P. France Drew Smyly 5/19/2023 Athletics - Home Brandon Bielak James Kaprielian 5/20/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown JP Sears 5/21/2023 Athletics - Home Framber Valdez Drew Rucinski 5/22/2023 Brewers - Away Cristian Javier Wade Miley

