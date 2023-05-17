Wednesday's game between the Houston Astros (23-19) and Chicago Cubs (19-23) squaring off at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on May 17.

The probable pitchers are J.P. France (1-0) for the Astros and Drew Smyly (4-1) for the Cubs.

Astros vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Cubs

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
  • Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
  • The Astros have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 14 (50%) of those contests.
  • Houston is 6-5 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Astros.
  • Houston has scored 184 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.30 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 12 @ White Sox W 5-1 J.P. France vs Michael Kopech
May 13 @ White Sox L 3-1 Brandon Bielak vs Dylan Cease
May 14 @ White Sox W 4-3 Hunter Brown vs Lucas Giolito
May 15 Cubs W 6-4 Framber Valdez vs Jameson Taillon
May 16 Cubs W 7-3 Cristian Javier vs Justin Steele
May 17 Cubs - J.P. France vs Drew Smyly
May 19 Athletics - Brandon Bielak vs Ken Waldichuk
May 20 Athletics - Hunter Brown vs JP Sears
May 21 Athletics - Framber Valdez vs Kyle Muller
May 22 @ Brewers - Cristian Javier vs Wade Miley
May 23 @ Brewers - J.P. France vs Corbin Burnes

