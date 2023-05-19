Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 on May 19, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others on the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat heading into their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Friday at TD Garden.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (-125)
|9.5 (+100)
|4.5 (-154)
|3.5 (+115)
- The 29.5 points prop bet set for Tatum on Friday is 0.6 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (30.1).
- Tatum has averaged 8.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (9.5).
- Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-105)
|6.5 (+105)
|3.5 (-125)
|2.5 (+100)
- Friday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 24.5. That's 2.1 less than his season average.
- His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
- Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is the same as Friday's prop bet.
- He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Friday.
Derrick White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|8.5 (-111)
|2.5 (+105)
|1.5 (-143)
|1.5 (-105)
- Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points during the 2022-23 season, 3.9 higher than Friday's over/under.
- White averages 1.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 2.5).
- White averages 3.9 assists, 2.4 more than Friday's over/under.
- White has knocked down 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|17.5 (-128)
|8.5 (-149)
|2.5 (-149)
- The 17.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Friday is 2.9 lower than his season scoring average.
- Adebayo has grabbed 9.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
- Adebayo's assist average -- 3.2 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (2.5).
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-115)
|6.5 (-105)
|5.5 (-139)
|1.5 (+155)
- Friday's over/under for Jimmy Butler is 28.5 points. That's 5.6 more than his season average of 22.9.
- Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (6.5).
- Butler's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Butler's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
