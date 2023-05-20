Saturday's game between the Houston Astros (25-19) and Oakland Athletics (10-36) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on May 20.

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (4-1) for the Astros and JP Sears (0-3) for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 16, or 53.3%, of those games.

Houston has not been bigger favorites this season than the -300 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Houston ranks 17th in the majors with 196 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have a 3.31 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule