Astros vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will attempt to beat Jace Peterson and the Oakland Athletics when the teams square off on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
The Astros are favored in this one, at -300, while the underdog Athletics have +240 odds to play spoiler. Houston is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this game.
Astros vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-300
|+240
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-2.5
|+105
|-125
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Explore More About This Game
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have been the moneyline favorite 30 total times this season. They've finished 16-14 in those games.
- Houston has not played a game with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Astros a 75% chance to win.
- In the 44 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-21-1).
- The Astros have not had a run line set for a contest this season.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-11
|13-8
|7-5
|17-14
|17-14
|7-5
