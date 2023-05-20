Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on Jace Peterson and the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 25th in MLB action with 39 total home runs.

Houston ranks 23rd in baseball with a .380 slugging percentage.

The Astros are 16th in the majors with a .246 batting average.

Houston is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (196 total).

The Astros are 18th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.31 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

The Astros have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.222).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Brown is trying to record his fourth quality start of the season in this game.

Brown has put up four starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito 5/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon 5/16/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele 5/17/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home J.P. France Drew Smyly 5/19/2023 Athletics W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Ken Waldichuk 5/20/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown JP Sears 5/21/2023 Athletics - Home Framber Valdez Kyle Muller 5/22/2023 Brewers - Away Cristian Javier Wade Miley 5/23/2023 Brewers - Away J.P. France Corbin Burnes 5/24/2023 Brewers - Away Brandon Bielak Adrian Houser 5/26/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown Drew Rucinski

