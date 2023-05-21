Astros vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 21
Sunday's game that pits the Houston Astros (26-19) versus the Oakland Athletics (10-37) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is favored in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on May 21.
The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (3-4, 2.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with James Kaprielian (0-3, 10.17 ERA).
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 6, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Athletics Player Props
|Astros vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite eight times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 31 times and won 17, or 54.8%, of those games.
- Houston has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -350 odds on them winning this game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 77.8% chance to win.
- Houston has scored 199 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.28 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 15
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Framber Valdez vs Jameson Taillon
|May 16
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Cristian Javier vs Justin Steele
|May 17
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|J.P. France vs Drew Smyly
|May 19
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 20
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Hunter Brown vs JP Sears
|May 21
|Athletics
|-
|Framber Valdez vs James Kaprielian
|May 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Wade Miley
|May 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|J.P. France vs Corbin Burnes
|May 24
|@ Brewers
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Adrian Houser
|May 26
|@ Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Kyle Muller
|May 27
|@ Athletics
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Drew Rucinski
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.