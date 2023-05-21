Sunday's game that pits the Houston Astros (26-19) versus the Oakland Athletics (10-37) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is favored in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on May 21.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (3-4, 2.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with James Kaprielian (0-3, 10.17 ERA).

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite eight times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

This season, the Astros have been favored 31 times and won 17, or 54.8%, of those games.

Houston has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -350 odds on them winning this game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 77.8% chance to win.

Houston has scored 199 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Astros' 3.28 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

