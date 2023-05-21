Brandon Nakashima 2023 French Open Odds
Brandon Nakashima meets Denis Shapovalov to open play in the French Open in Paris, France (in the round of 128). In the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (his last tournament), he made the semifinals before losing to Arthur Fils. Nakashima has +30000 odds to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.
Nakashima at the 2023 French Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Nakashima's Next Match
In the round of 128 of the French Open, on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET), Nakashima will play Shapovalov.
Brandon Nakashima Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +6600
- French Open odds to win: +30000
Nakashima Stats
- Nakashima lost his last match, 5-7, 6-4, 6-7 against Fils in the semifinals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 26, 2023.
- In 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, Nakashima has gone 34-20 and has won a pair of titles.
- Nakashima has a match record of 3-3 on clay over the last 12 months.
- In his 54 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Nakashima has averaged 25.5 games.
- In his six matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Nakashima has averaged 27.2 games.
- Over the past 12 months, Nakashima has won 84.0% of his service games, and he has won 19.9% of his return games.
- On clay over the past year, Nakashima has claimed 76.8% of his service games and 19.8% of his return games.
