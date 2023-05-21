Brandon Nakashima meets Denis Shapovalov to open play in the French Open in Paris, France (in the round of 128). In the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (his last tournament), he made the semifinals before losing to Arthur Fils. Nakashima has +30000 odds to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Nakashima at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Nakashima's Next Match

In the round of 128 of the French Open, on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET), Nakashima will play Shapovalov.

Nakashima is listed at -125 to win his next matchup versus Shapovalov. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Brandon Nakashima Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +6600

French Open odds to win: +30000

Nakashima Stats

Nakashima lost his last match, 5-7, 6-4, 6-7 against Fils in the semifinals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 26, 2023.

In 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, Nakashima has gone 34-20 and has won a pair of titles.

Nakashima has a match record of 3-3 on clay over the last 12 months.

In his 54 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Nakashima has averaged 25.5 games.

In his six matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Nakashima has averaged 27.2 games.

Over the past 12 months, Nakashima has won 84.0% of his service games, and he has won 19.9% of his return games.

On clay over the past year, Nakashima has claimed 76.8% of his service games and 19.8% of his return games.

