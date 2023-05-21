Jamie Benn will be in action Sunday when his Dallas Stars meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. Prop bets for Benn in that upcoming Stars-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jamie Benn vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn has averaged 15:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +23).

In Benn's 82 games played this season he's scored in 30 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Benn has a point in 51 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 21 times.

In 34 of 82 games this season, Benn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 56.5% that Benn goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Benn has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Benn Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 7 78 Points 6 33 Goals 2 45 Assists 4

