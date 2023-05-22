Panthers vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers hold a 2-0 advantage in the series. Bookmakers favor the Panthers in this matchup, assigning them -115 moneyline odds against the Hurricanes (-105).
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won 34 of their 63 games when favored on the moneyline this season (54.0%).
- Florida has a record of 34-29 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (54.0% win percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 53.5%.
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been made an underdog 16 times this season, and won eight, or 50.0%, of those games.
- Carolina is 8-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.
- The Hurricanes have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|288 (6th)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|272 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Panthers score the sixth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 288 this season.
- On defense, the Panthers have given up 272 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league play.
- The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +16.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina has gone over the total just once over its last 10 contests.
- During the last 10 games, Hurricanes' games average 9 goals, 0.6 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- The Hurricanes have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 210 goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- Their seventh-best goal differential is +52.
