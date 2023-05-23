Astros vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (28-19) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (25-22) at American Family Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on May 23.
The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (1-0) against the Brewers and Colin Rea (0-3).
Astros vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Astros vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite nine times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Astros failed to cover each time.
- The Astros have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 19 (57.6%) of those contests.
- Houston has a record of 16-11 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 213 (4.5 per game).
- The Astros' 3.19 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|J.P. France vs Drew Smyly
|May 19
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 20
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Hunter Brown vs JP Sears
|May 21
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Framber Valdez vs James Kaprielian
|May 22
|@ Brewers
|W 12-2
|Cristian Javier vs Corbin Burnes
|May 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|J.P. France vs Colin Rea
|May 24
|@ Brewers
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Adrian Houser
|May 26
|@ Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Kyle Muller
|May 27
|@ Athletics
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Kyle Muller
|May 28
|@ Athletics
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Luis Medina
|May 29
|Twins
|-
|J.P. France vs Sonny Gray
