How to Watch the Astros vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Yordan Alvarez and Christian Yelich.
Astros vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 23rd in baseball with 45 home runs. They average one per game.
- Houston is 20th in MLB, slugging .389.
- The Astros rank 15th in the majors with a .248 batting average.
- Houston has the No. 14 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (213 total runs).
- The Astros are 17th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Astros strike out eight times per game to rank sixth in the majors.
- Houston's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston's 3.19 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.191).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros are sending J.P. France (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Home
|J.P. France
|Drew Smyly
|5/19/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/20/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|JP Sears
|5/21/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|James Kaprielian
|5/22/2023
|Brewers
|W 12-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Corbin Burnes
|5/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Colin Rea
|5/24/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Adrian Houser
|5/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kyle Muller
|5/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kyle Muller
|5/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Luis Medina
|5/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Sonny Gray
