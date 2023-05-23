Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Brewers - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker and his .541 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker is hitting .277 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 65th in slugging.
- In 31 of 47 games this season (66.0%) Tucker has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).
- He has homered in seven games this season (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 46.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 19.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 47 games (34.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.281
|.364
|OBP
|.347
|.415
|SLG
|.453
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|12/12
|K/BB
|11/8
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (72.7%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (50.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (66 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Rea (0-3) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday, May 14 against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 5.52 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
