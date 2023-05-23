MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Tuesday, May 23
The Toronto Blue Jays versus the Tampa Bay Rays is a game to watch on a Tuesday MLB slate that features a lot of competitive matchups.
If you're looking for how to watch today's MLB play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Cleveland Guardians (21-26) play the Chicago White Sox (19-30)
The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.273 AVG, 6 HR, 25 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.268 AVG, 13 HR, 29 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CLE Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-129
|+110
|8.5
The Pittsburgh Pirates (25-22) take on the Texas Rangers (29-18)
The Rangers hope to get a road victory at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.287 AVG, 6 HR, 27 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.304 AVG, 7 HR, 39 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TEX Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-164
|+140
|8
The Philadelphia Phillies (22-25) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (28-20)
The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.295 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.321 AVG, 8 HR, 27 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PHI Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-155
|+133
|9.5
The Cincinnati Reds (20-27) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (21-28)
The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.287 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.288 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|STL Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-142
|+121
|10.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (35-14) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (25-23)
The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.317 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|TOR Moneyline
|Total
|-128
|+108
|8.5
The Washington Nationals (20-27) take on the San Diego Padres (21-26)
The Padres will hit the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 6 HR, 23 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.248 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SD Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-153
|+131
|8
The New York Yankees (29-20) host the Baltimore Orioles (31-16)
The Orioles will take to the field at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.253 AVG, 7 HR, 22 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.283 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYY Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-165
|+141
|7.5
The Atlanta Braves (29-18) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19)
The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Truist Park against the Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.342 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.333 AVG, 9 HR, 31 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|LAD Moneyline
|Total
|-201
|+168
|8.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (25-22) host the Houston Astros (28-19)
The Astros will hit the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.257 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.305 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|HOU Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-131
|+111
|9.5
The Kansas City Royals (14-35) take on the Detroit Tigers (21-24)
The Tigers will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.256 AVG, 9 HR, 23 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.238 AVG, 3 HR, 22 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|DET Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-144
|+123
|9
The Minnesota Twins (25-23) face the San Francisco Giants (23-24)
The Giants hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.231 AVG, 9 HR, 21 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.309 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIN Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-156
|+134
|8
The Chicago Cubs (20-26) take on the New York Mets (25-23)
The Mets will take to the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.299 AVG, 2 HR, 23 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.228 AVG, 17 HR, 41 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHC Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-110
|-109
|8.5
The Colorado Rockies (20-28) take on the Miami Marlins (24-24)
The Marlins will hit the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.383 AVG, 1 HR, 16 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIA Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-125
|+105
|11.5
The Los Angeles Angels (26-23) take on the Boston Red Sox (26-22)
The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.282 AVG, 11 HR, 32 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.254 AVG, 13 HR, 44 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BOS Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-114
|-105
|9.5
The Seattle Mariners (23-24) face the Oakland Athletics (10-39)
The Athletics will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.297 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.276 AVG, 11 HR, 32 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SEA Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-221
|+183
|9
