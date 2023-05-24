Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 45 home runs.

Houston is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The Astros rank 15th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

Houston has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 213 (4.4 per game).

The Astros have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

Houston strikes out 9.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.23 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.194 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Bielak (1-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

Bielak will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Athletics W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Ken Waldichuk 5/20/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Hunter Brown JP Sears 5/21/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez James Kaprielian 5/22/2023 Brewers W 12-2 Away Cristian Javier Corbin Burnes 5/23/2023 Brewers L 6-0 Away J.P. France Colin Rea 5/24/2023 Brewers - Away Brandon Bielak Adrian Houser 5/26/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown Kyle Muller 5/27/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez Kyle Muller 5/28/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier Luis Medina 5/29/2023 Twins - Home J.P. France Sonny Gray 5/30/2023 Twins - Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.