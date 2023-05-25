The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 25, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 3-0 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can watch the action on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Stars meet the Golden Knights.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/23/2023 Stars Golden Knights 4-0 VEG 5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL 2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Stars have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals given up (2.7 per game) is 11th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights' 267 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players