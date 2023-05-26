Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics will hit the field on Friday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Hunter Brown, who gets the start for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Astros are -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+220). Houston is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -275 +220 8.5 -115 -105 -2.5 +100 -120

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 8-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Astros have not covered in any of their last three games with a spread.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 19 of the 34 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (55.9%).

Houston has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The Astros have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 49 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 23 of those games (23-25-1).

The Astros have not covered a run line this season, going 0-3-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-11 14-10 9-6 18-15 19-16 8-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.