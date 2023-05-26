On Friday, Chas McCormick (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

  • McCormick has six doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .219.
  • McCormick has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 21 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.8% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season (28.6%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In six of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
.286 AVG .233
.474 OBP .281
.571 SLG .400
2 XBH 3
1 HR 1
3 RBI 6
3/4 K/BB 10/2
3 SB 1
Home Away
10 GP 11
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.88).
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.68, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .297 batting average against him.
