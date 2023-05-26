The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .256.
  • Meyers has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (8.3%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • In nine games this season (25.0%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 14 games this season (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
.200 AVG .304
.273 OBP .347
.340 SLG .413
3 XBH 5
2 HR 0
6 RBI 5
18/5 K/BB 12/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
19 GP 17
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Athletics' 6.88 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Kaprielian (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his sixth start of the season. He has an 8.68 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.68, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.
