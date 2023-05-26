After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics (who will start James Kaprielian) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jose Altuve At The Plate (2022)

  • Altuve hit .298 with 39 doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 11th, his on-base percentage ranked seventh, and he was sixth in the league in slugging.
  • Altuve had a hit 103 times last season in 154 games (66.9%), including 47 multi-hit games (30.5%).
  • He hit a home run in 17.5% of his games last year (27 of 154), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Altuve drove in a run in 41 of 154 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 12 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He crossed the plate in 81 of 154 games last year (52.6%), including scoring more than once in 16.2% of his games (25 times).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 69
.325 AVG .271
.402 OBP .370
.562 SLG .500
37 XBH 30
13 HR 15
25 RBI 32
40/33 K/BB 47/33
6 SB 12
Home Away
78 GP 76
53 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (65.8%)
24 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (30.3%)
42 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 39 (51.3%)
12 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (19.7%)
18 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (30.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Athletics pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an 8.68 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
