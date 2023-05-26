Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.403) and total hits (46) this season.
- He ranks 17th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- In 79.1% of his 43 games this season, Alvarez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (25.6%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Alvarez has an RBI in 23 of 43 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 43 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.283
|.389
|OBP
|.387
|.500
|SLG
|.623
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|19/9
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|19 (82.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (75.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (60.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (35.0%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (65.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.88).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.7 per game).
- Kaprielian makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.68, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
