Astros vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Saturday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (29-21) against the Oakland Athletics (10-43) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 4:07 PM on May 27.
The probable starters are Framber Valdez (4-4) for the Astros and Kyle Muller for the Athletics.
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 7, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 8-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Astros have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Astros have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 20 (57.1%) of those contests.
- Houston has played as favorites of -350 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored 218 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.23 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Framber Valdez vs James Kaprielian
|May 22
|@ Brewers
|W 12-2
|Cristian Javier vs Corbin Burnes
|May 23
|@ Brewers
|L 6-0
|J.P. France vs Colin Rea
|May 24
|@ Brewers
|L 4-0
|Brandon Bielak vs Adrian Houser
|May 26
|@ Athletics
|W 5-2
|Hunter Brown vs James Kaprielian
|May 27
|@ Athletics
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Kyle Muller
|May 28
|@ Athletics
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Luis Medina
|May 29
|Twins
|-
|J.P. France vs Sonny Gray
|May 30
|Twins
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Joe Ryan
|May 31
|Twins
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Louie Varland
|June 1
|Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers
