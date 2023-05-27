Saturday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (29-21) against the Oakland Athletics (10-43) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 4:07 PM on May 27.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (4-4) for the Astros and Kyle Muller for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 7, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 8-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Astros have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 20 (57.1%) of those contests.

Houston has played as favorites of -350 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 218 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.23 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.

