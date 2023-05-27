The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker ready for the second of a three-game series against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +220 moneyline odds to win. Houston is favored on the run line (-2.5). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -275 +220 8.5 -110 -110 -2.5 +100 -120

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have one win against the spread in their last four chances. For three games in a row, Houston and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being nine runs.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 57.1% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (20-15).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, Houston has gone 3-1 (75%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Houston has played in 50 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-26-1).

The Astros have covered just 25% of their games this season, going 1-3-0 ATS.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-11 15-10 9-6 19-15 20-16 8-5

