The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker ready for the second of a three-game series against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +220 moneyline odds to win. Houston is favored on the run line (-2.5). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Athletics Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-CA
  • Location: Oakland, California
  • Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Astros -275 +220 8.5 -110 -110 -2.5 +100 -120

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Astros have one win against the spread in their last four chances.
    • For three games in a row, Houston and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being nine runs.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have won 57.1% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (20-15).
  • When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, Houston has gone 3-1 (75%).
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 73.3%.
  • Houston has played in 50 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-26-1).
  • The Astros have covered just 25% of their games this season, going 1-3-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
14-11 15-10 9-6 19-15 20-16 8-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.