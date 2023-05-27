The Charles Schwab Challenge is in progress, and following the second round Austin Smotherman is in 51st place at E.

Looking to bet on Austin Smotherman at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Austin Smotherman Insights

Smotherman has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Smotherman has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Smotherman has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Smotherman has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 42 -6 270 0 15 1 2 $879,052

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Smotherman has an average finishing position of 57th in his past two appearances at this event.

Smotherman made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Smotherman finished 51st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Colonial Country Club will play at 7,209 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,300.

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, 51 yards shorter than the average course Smotherman has played in the past year (7,260).

Smotherman's Last Time Out

Smotherman was in the 45th percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson ranked in the 12th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the six par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Smotherman shot better than 69% of the golfers (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Smotherman recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the tournament average was 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Smotherman carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.8).

Smotherman recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 6.8 on the 22 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

At that last tournament, Smotherman posted a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Smotherman ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on four of six par-5s, less than the field's average, 4.9.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Smotherman finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Smotherman Odds to Win: +250000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Smotherman's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

