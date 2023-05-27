At the end of the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Cole Hammer is currently 82nd with a score of +2.

Looking to place a wager on Cole Hammer at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Cole Hammer Insights

Hammer has finished under par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hammer has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five events, Hammer's average finish has been 70th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 51 -2 246 0 6 1 1 $413,611

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

The most recent time Hammer played this event was in 2023, and he finished 82nd.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,297 yards, which is longer than the 7,209-yard length for this event.

Courses that Hammer has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,298 yards, 89 yards longer than the 7,209-yard Colonial Country Club this week.

Hammer's Last Time Out

Hammer was in the 25th percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open ranked in the 34th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.05).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valero Texas Open, Hammer was better than just 12% of the golfers (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Hammer did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Hammer carded two bogeys or worse, which equaled the field average.

Hammer's three birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were less than the field average (5.1).

In that most recent competition, Hammer's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.3).

Hammer ended the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Hammer underperformed compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Hammer Odds to Win: +250000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hammer's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.