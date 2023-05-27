Following the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Danny Willett is currently 97th with a score of +3.

Looking to place a wager on Danny Willett at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Danny Willett Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Willett has shot below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Willett has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Willett has had an average finish of 77th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Willett has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 37 -5 265 0 14 1 2 $2M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Willett finished 97th in his only finish at this event in two visits.

Willett has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Willett played this event was in 2023, and he finished 97th.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 70 that's 7,209 yards.

Courses that Willett has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,260 yards, 51 yards longer than the 7,209-yard Colonial Country Club this week.

Willett's Last Time Out

Willett shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 25th percentile of the field.

His 4.33-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was below average, putting him in the 20th percentile of the field.

Willett was better than only 14% of the field at the PGA Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Willett fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Willett recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.8).

Willett's one birdie or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the field average of 4.5.

In that most recent tournament, Willett carded a bogey or worse on seven of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Willett finished the PGA Championship without registering a birdie on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, Willett recorded the same number of bogeys or worse (one) as the tournament average.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Willett Odds to Win: +250000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Willett's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.