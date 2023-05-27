Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB action this season (30).

Cleveland is slugging .338, the lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.224).

Cleveland is the lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.5 runs per game (173 total).

The Guardians' .296 on-base percentage is the second-worst in MLB.

The Guardians strike out the least in the majors, averaging 7.1 per game.

The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.

Cleveland's 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.274).

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 72 home runs.

Fueled by 173 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks fifth in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

St. Louis has scored 266 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .334.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

St. Louis has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.445 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee (1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Bibee is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Bibee is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the hill.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jack Flaherty (3-4) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

He has earned a quality start two times in 10 starts this season.

Flaherty has made seven starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Shane Bieber Justin Verlander 5/22/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Hunter Gaddis Jimmy Lambert 5/23/2023 White Sox L 4-2 Home Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/24/2023 White Sox L 6-0 Home Cal Quantrill Michael Kopech 5/26/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Shane Bieber Matthew Liberatore 5/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Tanner Bibee Jack Flaherty 5/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Hunter Gaddis Jordan Montgomery 5/29/2023 Orioles - Away Logan Allen Tyler Wells 5/30/2023 Orioles - Away Cal Quantrill Kyle Gibson 5/31/2023 Orioles - Away Shane Bieber Grayson Rodriguez 6/1/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Bibee Pablo Lopez

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Reds L 6-5 Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds W 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds L 10-3 Away Steven Matz Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds W 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Luke Weaver 5/26/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Matthew Liberatore Shane Bieber 5/27/2023 Guardians - Away Jack Flaherty Tanner Bibee 5/28/2023 Guardians - Away Jordan Montgomery Hunter Gaddis 5/29/2023 Royals - Home Adam Wainwright - 5/30/2023 Royals - Home Steven Matz Zack Greinke 6/2/2023 Pirates - Away Miles Mikolas Roansy Contreras 6/3/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore -

