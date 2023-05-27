At the end of the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, J.J. Spaun is currently 50th with a score of E.

Looking to place a bet on J.J. Spaun at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

J.J. Spaun Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Spaun has scored better than par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 13 rounds.

Spaun has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Spaun's average finish has been 33rd.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Spaun has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 29 -7 263 0 16 1 2 $2M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In his past four appearances at this event, Spaun placed 50th in his only finish.

Spaun has one made cut in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Spaun finished 50th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,297 yards, which is longer than the 7,209-yard length for this event.

The courses that Spaun has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,269 yards, while Colonial Country Club will be at 7,209 yards this week.

Spaun's Last Time Out

Spaun was in the 90th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.42 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the PGA Championship, which placed him in the ninth percentile among all competitors.

Spaun shot better than 35% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.96.

Spaun carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Spaun did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.8).

Spaun's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the tournament average (4.5).

At that last tournament, Spaun's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 9.7).

Spaun ended the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, underperforming the field average, 1.3.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, Spaun recorded the same number of bogeys or worse (one) as the tournament average.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Spaun's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

