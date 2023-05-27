The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Kevin Kisner is currently in 106th place with a score of +4.

Looking to wager on Kevin Kisner at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kevin Kisner Insights

Over his last eight rounds, Kisner has shot better than par once, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Kisner has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five tournaments, Kisner has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Kisner hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 106th.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 43 -2 262 0 10 0 1 $799,495

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Kisner has three top-10 finishes, two top-five finishes and one win at this event in his previous 10 appearances. His average finishing position has been 35th.

In his past 10 appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend seven times.

Kisner finished 106th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The par-70 course measures 7,209 yards this week, which is 88 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, 68 yards shorter than the average course Kisner has played in the past year (7,277).

Kisner's Last Time Out

Kisner was in the 25th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.54-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was below average, putting him in the third percentile of the field.

Kisner was better than 94% of the field at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.96.

Kisner failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Kisner carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.8).

Kisner failed to card a birdie or better on any of the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship. The field average was 4.5.

At that last competition, Kisner's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 9.7).

Kisner ended the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on two of the four par-5s, more than the tournament average of 1.3.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the four par-5s, but Kisner finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Kisner Odds to Win: +500000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Kisner's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.