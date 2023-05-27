Kyle Tucker -- batting .324 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on May 27 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Athletics.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.452) thanks to 16 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.
  • Tucker will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 in his last outings.
  • In 68.0% of his 50 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
  • In 14.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Tucker has picked up an RBI in 44.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 17 games this year (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.246 AVG .281
.364 OBP .347
.415 SLG .453
5 XBH 5
3 HR 3
11 RBI 13
12/12 K/BB 11/8
2 SB 3
Home Away
25 GP 25
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (76.0%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 6.83 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Muller starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old left-hander.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.