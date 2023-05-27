Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- batting .324 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on May 27 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Athletics.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.452) thanks to 16 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 in his last outings.
- In 68.0% of his 50 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- In 14.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 44.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 17 games this year (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.281
|.364
|OBP
|.347
|.415
|SLG
|.453
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|12/12
|K/BB
|11/8
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (76.0%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (44.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.83 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.7 per game).
- Muller starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old left-hander.
