Mason Marchment will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Looking to wager on Marchment's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mason Marchment vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Marchment Season Stats Insights

Marchment has averaged 15:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Marchment has scored a goal in 11 of 68 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Marchment has a point in 23 of 68 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 15 of 68 games this year, Marchment has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Marchment's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Marchment going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 24.4%.

Marchment Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 68 Games 9 31 Points 1 12 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

